FCT Police Arrest Notorious Bandits Planning Massive Attacks On Govt Facilities, Estates In Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command have arrested four criminal elements terrorizing the territory.

A statement on Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh said the suspects are notorious kidnappers responsible for several killings and kidnappings in the nation’s capital.

According to the statement, the criminals suspected to be bandits have “confessed their intending plans to attack some government institutions and estates within the FCT”.

Josephine Adeh identified the criminal elements as Yau Sani, a.k.a. Baba (an ex-convict), Nuhu, a.k.a. Giwa, Kabiru Mohammed, and Yusuf Hassan.

She said they were arrested at their criminal hideout in Sauka, Abuja “living within the general population”.

The suspects also confessed to being responsible for the killing of seven kidnap victims in the territory.

“These gangs have attacked Dakwa, Dawaki, Aco estate, Dupe Village, Zuma Rock, Kuchiko village and some villages in Niger and Kaduna”, she said.

“They also led Police operatives to another hideout in Gauraka Forest, Suleja, Niger State, where they dug out four (4) AK-47 rifles, thirteen (13) AK-47 magazines, one hundred and sixty-two (162) rounds of 7.6 mm live ammunition”, the statement added.