Tithing Sermon : I Goofed..Pastor Adeboye Apologises To RCCG Members

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has withdrawn his earlier comments on tithe and heaven.

The cleric had claimed that paying tithe was one of the prerequisites for going to heaven.

Describing his claim as a “mistake”, Adeboye said the bible never said such.

He apologised for the comment while addressing his congregation recently in a video making the rounds on the internet.

According to him, the bible says peaceful and holy living are the prerequisites for making heaven.

He said: “I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God’

“It is possible to be right and wrong at the same time. I will prove it to you. I’m a scientist so I know that for years we thought that light travels straight…

“Later on we discovered light travels in waves. It is wrong to limit you to 10 per cent when someone is talking of 20, 30, 40 per cent. 10 per cent should be for beginners I believe God will give me an opportunity very soon to give you the details”



