Breaking : APP Wins 22 Out Of 23 LGA Election In Rivers

byCKN NEWS -
The Action People’s Party (APP) has won 22 chairmanship positions out of 23 in the just-concluded local government election in Rivers State. 

The Chief Election Officer of the  Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Justice Adolphus Enebeli declared the results on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

He said the announcement is suspended in Etche Local Government Area because the collation of results is still ongoing.

According to him, the results for Etche LGA will be declared alongside that of the 319 councillorship seats at a later date.

APP is the party backed by Governor Sim Fubara under which his loyalists contested the election 


