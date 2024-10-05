‘Bishops Musn’t Die Of Hunger’, Pastor Adeboye Defends Rolls Royce Gift To Bishop Oyedepo

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says clergymen and Christians would be blamed if they die poor.

Adeboye was reacting to the backlash that trailed the gift of a Rolls Royce to Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church during his 70th birthday.

Critics questioned the display of wealth, arguing it amounts to prioritising material prosperity over spiritual values.

Reacting, Adeboye, in a viral video, said: “Someone gave a bishop a car and some people got very upset that how can a bishop be driving a Rolls Royce? As if once you are a bishop you must die of hunger.

“Let me tell you my beloved children, if you die poor they will blame you; they will say after all these days of you serving God this is how you end? If you can’t pay your rent, they will say where is your God?

“If all of a sudden you start riding a Rolls Royce they will attack you, so which of the two do you choose? They are going to attack you anyway, whether you die of poverty or you live in abundance.”

