Breaking : Pictures From Rivers LG Election..APP On The Lead

 These are pictures from today's local Government election held today in Rivers State 

Amidst all the controversies surrounding the election, thousands of Rivers State residents trooped out to cast their votes 

The election from CKNNews observations were peaceful across all the LGAs visited despite boycott by the Police 

Candidates of the Action Peoples Party were declared winners of some of LGAs declared at the Local Governments as at the time of this report

The final results are being compiled by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission 

Pictures 

















