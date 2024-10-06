Man Stabs Pregnant Wife To Death, Sets Body Ablaze 3 Months After Wedding

A 30-year-old man, Motunrayo Olaniyi, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife and setting her body on fire in their apartment at Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe community, Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The newlywed couple was engaged in a disagreement that degenerated into a fight at about 1 p.m., on Friday.

The man was said to have accused his six-month pregnant wife, Olajumoke, of infidelity, alleging that one of his brothers was responsible for the pregnancy. But she denied it

Before Friday’s tragedy, neighbors told Vanguard that he had attacked her earlier in her mother’s presence.

A neighbor, who pleaded anonymity, said: ‘They did their traditional marriage three months ago when Jumoke was three months pregnant. Then, all of a sudden, problems started.

“He was accusing his wife of being promiscuous. He said the pregnancy she was carrying was not his, but his younger brother’s.

“Earlier in the week, he attacked Jumoke in the presence of her mother, who came visiting. She (Jumoke’s mother) took him to church for deliverance prayers because they suspected he was possessed and needed deliverance.

“This second attack happened after Jumoke’s mother left.'”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin, confirmed the arrest and explained: “On Friday, October 4, a distress call was received at the Ikorodu division that Olaniyi and his 25-year-old wife, Olajumoke, allegedly engaged in a domestic scuffle in their apartment.

“In the process, the husband stabbed the wife to death, locked her in the room, and set it ablaze, while he inflicted wounds on himself.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the scene, where the fire was put out, and the lifeless body of the wife was found lying on the floor with wounds on her abdominal part.

“The husband was rescued with injuries, rushed to a nearby hospital, treated, discharged, and taken into police custody.

“Upon interrogation, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect stabbed his wife during an altercation between them and gave himself mild stabs.

“Meanwhile, the corpse has been deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Investigation is in progress.”



