Breaking: 5 Air Force Officers Die In Road Accident

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the tragic loss of five personnel in a road accident on Tuesday near Hawan Kibo along the Jos-Akwanga Expressway. 

The incident was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information for NAF, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, in Abuja.

According to Akinboyewa, the personnel were en route to a sporting event in Abuja when their vehicle collided with an oncoming truck. 

In response, the NAF has activated necessary administrative protocols to provide support and comfort to the bereaved families.

Akinboyewa urged the public to respect the privacy of the victims’ families during this challenging time and to avoid spreading unverified information. “May their souls rest in perfect peace,” he said, adding that further updates will be provided as appropriate.

