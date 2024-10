Thhe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors and other stakeholders have postponed the October 24 National Executive Committee (NEC) to November 28.

The decision reached after about four hours of meeting on Tuesday night.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting at the Bauchi Governors’ Lodge in Asokoro, the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, said the decision was to allow the party prosecute the Ondo Governorship election slated for November 16.