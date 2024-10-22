Police ‘Seek’ Court Order To Keep Bobrisky In Custody

There are strong indications that authorities in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos State, may have gotten detention order from a court to keep controversial cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris, otherwise known as Bobrisky, in its custody pending the outcome of investigation.

Bobrisky who was arrested on Monday by officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service at Seme border, in Badagry, while attempting to flee the country, was handed over to operatives from FCID Annex, Alagbon.

It was learnt that the controversial crossdresser is currently behind bars at FCID facility.

A senior police source told our correspondent that the police has approached a court to grant them order to hold on to Bobrisky.

“We have gone to court to get a detention order from a court to keep Bobrisky pending the outcome of investigation or further directive from higher authority,” the source who does not want his name in print said.

CKNNews had reported that Bobrisky was arrested at Seme while he was trying to flee the country.

After his arrest, he was taken to the office of the Controller of Immigration, Seme Area Command, where he stayed till Tuesday before he was moved to Alagbon under armed escort.

His arrival at FCID also created a mild drama, according to another police source who said officers went to have a glimpse of him in one of the offices where he was kept before he was taken to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of FCID.

