AFRIMA Founder Michael Dada Loses Wife

AFRIMA Founder Barr Michael Dada has lost his wife Mrs Modupe Temitope Dada to the cold hands of death

Mrs Dada CKNNews learnt died on Saturday 19th of October 2024 after a brief illness

She was 48 years

According to her family , her burial would take place on Thursday 24th October 2024 after a funeral service





So many friends and associates of the family have taken to social media to eulogize her memorable moments

They spoke very high of her personality, humane and humble lifestyle and warmth

She will be solely missed

She is survived by her husband and children