AFRIMA Founder Michael Dada Loses Wife

 AFRIMA Founder Barr Michael Dada has lost his wife Mrs Modupe Temitope Dada to the cold hands of death 

Mrs Dada CKNNews learnt died on Saturday 19th of October 2024 after a brief illness 

She was 48 years 

According to her family , her burial would take place on Thursday 24th October 2024 after a funeral service 



So many friends and associates of the family have taken to social media to eulogize her memorable moments 

They spoke very high of her personality, humane and humble lifestyle and warmth 

She will be solely missed

She is survived by her husband and children 

