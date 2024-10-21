AFRIMA Founder Michael Dada Loses Wife

AFRIMA Founder Barr Michael Dada has lost his wife Mrs Modupe Temitope Dada to the cold hands of death
Mrs Dada CKNNews learnt died on Saturday 19th of October 2024 after a brief illness
She was 48 years
According to her family , her burial would take place on Thursday 24th October 2024 after a funeral service
So many friends and associates of the family have taken to social media to eulogize her memorable moments
They spoke very high of her personality, humane and humble lifestyle and warmth
She will be solely missed
She is survived by her husband and children