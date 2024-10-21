Ofala, Other Festivals Can Play Pivotal Role In Development - Globacom

Nigeria’s major cultural festivals such as Ofala of Onitsha Kingdom in Anambra State can play a critical role in the country’s development.

Globacom’s Divisional Head, South, Mr. Tochukwu Okechukwu, stated this at the 2024 Ofala Festival at Ime Obi in Onitsha on Saturday. He noted that cultural industries, such as festivals, tourism, arts, and crafts, could contribute significantly to the economy, create jobs, generate revenue, and promote local products. “Culture influences education systems and can inspire creativity and innovation. Cultural knowledge can enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Moreover, a vibrant culture enhances a nation's soft power, improving its international standing and influence through diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange”, he added.

In an increasingly interconnected world, he posited, communication serves as the lifeblood of society: “It is through dialogue and connection that we foster understanding and collaboration. Our mission is to empower every voice within our community to be heard through affordable telecom services and digital solutions”.

Mr Okechukwu observed that technology was evolving at an unprecedented pace, and affirmed that Globacom was dedicated to harnessing its power to benefit society. “We envision a future where innovation does not stand apart from tradition, but instead enhances it. We believe that connectivity can strengthen the bonds within our community, bridging generations and fostering collaboration among all our citizens. Together, we can create an environment where our cultural heritage and technological advancements coexist harmoniously, enriching the lives of all. These are the reasons why we will continue to support our cultural festivals such as Ofala and Ojude Oba.”

Earlier in his address to the audience, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, expressed gratitude to Globacom for its support for the festival over the years. He noted that this had lifted the profile of the festival, adding that a request had been made to the Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy to support ongoing efforts to secure enlisting of Ofala into the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This year’s event which started with Iru Ofala on Friday and ended with Azu Ofala on Saturday was the 23rd since the coronation of the monarch.

The climax of the festival was the emergence of the Obi from his annual seclusion and his traditional majestic dance round the Ime Obi in his full regalia on the two days of the ceremony. His palace chiefs also danced to the “Egwu Ota” in tuns after which they paid homage to the traditional ruler. Several age groups also ranging from the newest such as Ifedioranma, Ugoamaka, Oganiru Onicha to the much older groups, also danced round in flamboyant uniforms and paid homage to Igwe Achebe.

Globacom will conclude the year’s programme with a Royal Banquet in honour of the monarch at the Ime Obi on Wednesday, October 23.