Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With 12 Years Old Pupil

The Lagos State Police Command says a man has been arrested for defiling a 12 year old pupil

Here is a statement by the Command 
 

On the 30/09/24 at about 1500hrs, a case of defilement/abortion was transferred from Festac Division to Gender unit of Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja. 

The complaint who reported the matter, alleged that one Gbolahan Osinusi 'm' aged 42, a teacher at a school in Ketu-Epe, Lagos State and also the guardian to her 12 year old had been having sexual intercourse with her since the survivor  was 12 years old till December, 2023 when she was 17 years. 

She added further that Gbolahan Osinusi forced the survivor to swear on oath not to tell anyone, else she will die and that he took her severally to a nurse by name Mariam Fatolu for abortion drugs to be administered on her whenever she got pregnant. Hence the complaint.

The said Gbolahan Osinusi has been charged to court, on 16/10/24 while the said Mariam is currently admitted for medical attention at General Hospital Ketu-Epe. She will be charged to court as soon as possible.

