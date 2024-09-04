Yobe Govt Buries 34 Victims Killed By Boko Haram

The officials of Yobe State government led by the deputy governor, Idi Barde-Gubana, has conducted funeral prayers for the 34 victims who were killed in an attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Sunday.

The deputy governor, who sympathised with the victims, said the state government will work closely with the Federal Government to provide military formation in the area to forestall further occurrence.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to ensure that the displaced persons as well as those who sustained injuries are well taken cared off at their camps and hospitals.

Ali Abdullahi, a physically challenged, who was an eye witness to the attack last Sunday, revealed many people were killed, several shops were destroyed but he was spared after the assailants discovered his disability.



