Police Keeps Mute Over Egbetokun's Tenure Elongation As IGP

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Top management of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday kept silent on the rumoured tenure extension granted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Force Headquarters turned down the development and said it was not competent to address the matter.

It advised enquiries to be directed to the Presidency and the Police Council.

Answering questions from reporters in Abuja about the matter and related social media publications, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi said questions should be directed to the Presidency.

Adejobi said: “The issue of tenure extension for the IGP is not for the Nigeria Police Force to handle. My colleagues, this should be directed to the Presidency and the Police Council; these two bodies have the final say.”

However, a senior police officer, who pleaded anonymity, said that the IGP’s tenure has not been extended as he has not yet completed his four-year term in accordance with the Police Act as amended.

The source stated: “The public should be informed that there is no truth to the claims about a tenure extension. The IGP has a tenure of four years as stipulated in the new Police Act, and any claims to the contrary are unfounded. He is a civil servant, not a political appointee like ministers.”

Social media has been abuzz over the last 48 hours with reports of an alleged tenure extension for the IGP. It was reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a tenure extension for Inspector General of Police Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, effective from 4th September this year.

The report claimed that the extension was in line with the newly amended Nigeria Police Act, 2020 (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال