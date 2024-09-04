Police Keeps Mute Over Egbetokun's Tenure Elongation As IGP

Top management of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday kept silent on the rumoured tenure extension granted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Force Headquarters turned down the development and said it was not competent to address the matter.

It advised enquiries to be directed to the Presidency and the Police Council.

Answering questions from reporters in Abuja about the matter and related social media publications, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi said questions should be directed to the Presidency.

Adejobi said: “The issue of tenure extension for the IGP is not for the Nigeria Police Force to handle. My colleagues, this should be directed to the Presidency and the Police Council; these two bodies have the final say.”

However, a senior police officer, who pleaded anonymity, said that the IGP’s tenure has not been extended as he has not yet completed his four-year term in accordance with the Police Act as amended.

The source stated: “The public should be informed that there is no truth to the claims about a tenure extension. The IGP has a tenure of four years as stipulated in the new Police Act, and any claims to the contrary are unfounded. He is a civil servant, not a political appointee like ministers.”

Social media has been abuzz over the last 48 hours with reports of an alleged tenure extension for the IGP. It was reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a tenure extension for Inspector General of Police Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, effective from 4th September this year.

The report claimed that the extension was in line with the newly amended Nigeria Police Act, 2020 (Amendment) Bill, 2024.