Edo Women Demand Oshiomhole’s Apology Over Comment On Obaseki's Wife

Women in Edo State, under the banner of “Edo Women,” have called on the former governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, to issue a public apology to the family of Governor Godwin Obaseki for his insensitive comments about the governor’s wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, regarding her childlessness.

The women made this demand during a protest led by Hon. Maria Edeko, Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, on Tuesday in Benin.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Hon. Edeko urged Oshiomhole to apologize publicly to the women of Edo State and humanity in general.

She said ” it is sad to see a person who has once governed the state condescend to this level.

“It is a taboo, a sacrilege and desecration of Edo land to mock a woman or a couple for not bearing a child.

“Those who mock others for not having children yet could be described as one of the most ungrateful persons on earth.

“We rise as women of Edo, home and abroad to denounce this shameful conduct of Adams Oshiomhole.

“We call on all women and couples that have gone through the pain of not bearing a child on time or not having a child at all to curse this man”, she charged.

The women eulogised Mrs Obaseki, describing her as a woman who had demonstrated the power of brilliant, compassion and foresight in her dealings in the state.

“The first lady has ensured the inclusion and protection of children, women and vulnerable persons in the state.

“We thank our Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki for loving and respecting our mother”

The women added that Mrs. Obaseki’s comment during the People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate’s campaign did not warrant such a vile response from Oshiomhole.

“The first lady said without a first lady, in government house, women will be marginalised. We as Edo women, have not seen the wives of the other candidates”.

