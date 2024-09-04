Our Support For Fubara Is Total...PDP Governors Reply Wike

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have berated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, for threatening to “set their states on fire”, should they meddle in the affairs of the party in Rivers State.

The Governor Bala Mohammed-led PDP Governors’ Forum in a statement signed by its Director General, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, in Abuja, on Tuesday, described Wike’s threats as unbridled, irresponsible and unacceptable.

The forum said its attention was drawn to Wike’s threats which have since gone viral on social media.

According to the governors, the minister’s threats notwithstanding, they’ve resolved to support Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, and ensure that he enjoys all the rights and privileges due to sitting governors of the party.

The statement read in part, “The statements and threats to peaceful coexistence made by Wike to “Put fire” in the PDP controlled States are unbridled, irresponsible and without ambiguity totally unacceptable as it undermines efforts to build and maintain peace, cohesion, collaboration and mutual respect amongst leaders and members of the party.

“It is rather unfortunate that this is coming from someone who was once a member of this highly revered forum as a former governor.

“The Forum has always maintained ‘ Atouch one touch all’ philosophy and individually and collectively stand by and support each other no matter the circumstances.

“ A tradition Wike tremendously enjoyed in his days of travail as governor. Thus, we, therefore, maintain that our position on the affairs of the PDP in Rivers State, as unanimously resolved at our 2024, 3rd and 4th Meetings held in Enugu and Taraba States respectively are not subject to review by any individual no matter how highly placed.

“We wish to emphasize that neither is the position of the Forum personal nor does it by any stretch of the imagination undermine the relevance of any stakeholder in the party.

“Rather, as loyal party faithful, members of the Forum remain committed to that pristine practice that was intended to guarantee order, eliminate conflicting centres of loyalty epitomised by the situation in Rivers State and guard against distracting the Governor in the prosecution of his mandate. Wike benefitted wholly from that arrangement.

“We are irrevocably committed to working with the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the PDP, in ensuring that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is conferred with all the privileges he is entitled to as a Governor elected on the platform of our party, both at the state and national levels

“Our undiluted commitment to the unity of our party is paramount. The PDP has always been a party that values unity and collective progress.

“The recent actions of the governors, including their support for Governor Fubara, reflect their dedication to these values. It is crucial for all party members, including Wike, to work together towards common goals rather than pursuing personal vendettas.





“The Forum insists that it is incumbent on the National Working Committee of the PDP to invoke both official provisions and unofficial good office platforms to find an amicable solution to the crisis in its Rivers State chapter.

“Similarly, if indeed the larger interests of Rivers State is their motivation, the warring parties should allow themselves to be guided by a spirit of give and take and eschewing, at all times, the incendiary posturing that inflames passions among their followers.

“It is inevitable for us to encourage dialogue and reconciliation continuously. The PDP has established mechanisms for addressing grievances and resolving conflicts, such as the recently constituted disciplinary and reconciliation committees; thus Wike needs to engage with these processes constructively, as dialogue and reconciliation are the pathways to resolving differences and strengthening the party.

“The Forum calls on the heads of the national security apparatuses to take note of threats by Wike to stoke the fire of violence at the sub-nationals as no one is above the laws of the land.”







