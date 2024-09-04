Gov Fubara Donates 100 Vehicles To Rivers Police Command

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has advised police officers in the state against abandoning their professional responsibilities to take advantage of the political crisis in the state to pursue vested political interests

The governor urged them to know that the enmity they fuel and eventually create will hurt them in the long run.

He gave the advise at the inauguration and official handover of 100 operational vehicles acquired by his administration to the Rivers State Police Command at the Sharks Football Stadium in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He maintained that police officers are engaged and trained as professionals to protect lives and property while contributing to the desired peace in the State as a patriotic duty.

The governor insisted that it is, an aberration for any of them to think that protecting any particular individual or being one-sided in the political affairs to the detriment of the State amounts to professionalism.

“I need to say this so that you will understand. When you (Disu) came into Rivers State, and I had my encounter with you, I requested for only one thing: That I will never ask you to do what is wrong, so do what is right. Protect the lives and property of Rivers people. Don’t be partisan.

“We have seen those people that were partisan; how they ended. And, I am saying it here, to every one of you that is an officer that is being partisan: you will see how you will end.

“So, work in such a way that when your name is mentioned in this State, or your children come to this State, you won’t be scared. This is important,” he said.

Governor Fubara urged them to forget about the current ongoing political anxiety in the State, because, according to him, nothing will last forever.

He charged them to conduct their operations as real professionals who have been so trained so that they can be effective in the responsibility of protecting lives and property of people in Rivers State.

“It is not to protect any individual. It is not to be one-sided in the political affairs of the State. Politics will come and it will go.

“The enmity you are creating, for those of you that are partisan, will live with you forever. So, I want to advise you, I have said it before, and I am saying it again: I will never ask any of you to do what is wrong. My appeal is: stand on the ethics of your profession, protect lives and property of Rivers people. Be fair to all.”