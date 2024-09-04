Gunmen Kill 3 Policemen , Burn Down Police Station In Obowo, Imo State





Gunmen have reportedly killed three security personnel in Imo State.

Three police personnel were killed on Tuesday evening and Wednesday at two separate operations in two different locations. They also set a police station and council headquarters ablaze.

At Obowo Council area, the gunmen slaughtered a police officer in his house at Umulogho NEPA junction in Obowo Council area.

It was gathered the gunmen invaded the area around 8 pm on Tuesday and shot sporadically, entered into the house of the late officer after identifying him from the student nurses residing in the same compound.

It was gathered the hoodlums spent 45 minutes unchallenged despite the presence of three police formation and a military checkpoint in the area.

Some witnesses said that the gunmen took 45 minutes to separate those who are students before eventually identifying the officer who they slaughtered with a knife.

It was learnt that after killing the police officer and left around 8.45pm, they returned early morning on Wednesday to set the police station ablaze.

One of the sources who pleaded not to be mentioned because of the security risk, described the killing as “horrifying.”

“I want the Imo State Government and state police command to come out clean on security situation in the state, especially in the rural areas.

“We have three police formations and a military presence at Obowo where the incident took place. Yet no single operational vehicle there. The only one hilux van all of them are using is solely used by the area command to the extend that police officers there use Keke to go on road block.

He continued: “This police officer was slaughtered right in his house at NEPA Bus Stop Junction where he is living. When the gunmen stormed the place, they took 45 minutes to identified those who are student nurses, before identifying the officer and eventually slaughtered him.

“They left after killing the officer and returned this morning to burn down the Obowo police Division,” he said.

At Isiala Mbano Local Government Area, they killed two security officers on duty and setting some sections of the council building and vehicles on fire.

A witness said the attack might be due to the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held in the 27 LGAs and 306 wards of the State.

He said: “Two security personnel at Isiala-Mbano council headquarters have been shot dead. The hoodlums also set ablaze a larger portion of the council building and several vehicles parked on the premises,” the source said.

APC is having their primaries today for the September 21 local government council election. The assailants may have thought the exercise was held at the council headquarters.

“They stormed there around 8:30pm and shot the security men on sight to death. Many others escaped with various degrees of injuries.

“There is palpable fear in Umuelemai, the LGA headquarters, because people, as I speak, have run away to neighbouring villages for fear of being killed. Government and police should come to our rescue.”

Imo Police spokesman Henry Okoye is yet to comment on the incident.



