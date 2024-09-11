Why Austin Eguavoen Resigned As Super Eagles Interim Coach After Two Matches

The interim coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, has revealed that he’s stepping down from his role after the match against Rwanda in Kigali, on Tuesday.

While speaking to OwnGoalNigeria at the Kigali Airport, the Nigerian tactician said he was given a mandate to oversee the Eagles’ matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, after which his task had ended.

He said, “I have been given a mandate to handle two games. I will want to say I am very pleased with the boys and again, thanks to the NFF leadership and all the boys who supported me in terms of discipline and working hard.

“It ends today, which is the two games mandate. I can’t talk about Libya, because I haven’t been told but I can talk about it a little bit in case we have another coach, we can talk about it.”

He, however, noted that if another coach is appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation, he would be available to offer tactical advice on how to overcome the Eagles’ next opponent, Libya.

“I want to be closer to the team as it should be and I can give inside story and inside information that we need to be able to overcome Libya. No team is a pushover anymore but with this spirit that these boys have exhibited and from what I have seen, we have a very bright future,” Eguavoen stated.

The Eagles played an unconvincing 0-0 draw against the Amavubi of Rwanda in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday.

Eguavoen’s side, which beat Benin Republic 3-0 on Saturday, was left frustrated by their profligacy and the brilliance of the Rwandan goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari.

Eguavoen made one change, with Fisayo Dele-Basiru starting in place of Alex Iwobi.

Up front, Victor Boniface retained his place, with super-sub against Benin, Victor Osimhen, starting again from the bench.

In a statement on Friday, August 30, 2024, the NFF appointed Eguavoen as the team’s interim coach, following its inability to secure the services of German coach, Bruno Labbadia, due to stringent German tax laws.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS

