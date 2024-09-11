‘I’ve Impregnated Two Women,’ Nigerian Lady With Male And Female Sex Organs Confesses

In a recent episode of Doyin’s Corner, a Nigerian woman known as Queen opened up about her unique experience living as a hermaphrodite, possessing both male and female reproductive organs that are functional simultaneously.

Queen, who is based in Lagos, shared that she discovered her condition at the age of 15. She discussed the challenges she has faced and her personal journey in coming to terms with her identity.

“I date women now because I do not feel anything for men, but my feelings are always strong with women,” she explained.

“I have not carried any pregnancy, but I have impregnated two women. Women love me and give me the love I deserve more than men.”

Clarifying her identity, Queen said, “I am not a lesbian, but I identify as a man because I have children and impregnate women. My two kids call me daddy and mummy interchangeably.”

She expressed that identifying as a man brings her happiness and a sense of fulfilment that she doesn’t experience with men.

“I feel happier with women than with men. I am scared of men because I am unsure of their intentions and do not have urges for them.”

Queen also shared how social media has played a significant role in her acceptance of her intersex identity.

“Ever since I joined social media, I feel excited and no longer feel bad because I have been advised to face reality,” she said.

“But when I was not on social media, I felt bad and I was also suicidal because I thought I was a different human.”



