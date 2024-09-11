Popular Artiste Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Presidential Debate

Pop superstar Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential candidacy on Tuesday night after the high-stakes debate with former President Donald Trump, calling the Democratic nominee a “steady-handed, gifted leader.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift said in a post on Instagram to her more than 283 million followers. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Swift went on to say that she was “heartened and impressed” by Harris’ selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, praising him as a champion of “LGBTQ+ rights, IVF and a woman’s right to own her body for decades.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” the Grammy-winning artist added.

“Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Swift, 34, signed her post “Childless Cat Lady” — a reference to language used by Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, to describe women who do not have kids. Swift included a photo of herself holding her cat, Benjamin Button, who has graced the cover of Time magazine with the singer.

Swift’s endorsement came as a surprise to the Harris campaign, two campaign officials told NBC News.

The campaign views the singer’s backing as part of a “decisive victory” for the vice president on the debate stage and speaks to her ability to attract support, one of the officials said.