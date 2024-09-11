Chief Of Defence Staff Fumes As Bandits Kingpin Bello Turji Levy Zamfara Villagers N30m

The people of Moriki town in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State are in fear as the deadline given them by notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, to pay an imposed N30m levy expired.

But reacting to the development on Tuesday, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, described the bandit kingpin as a deranged person, wowing that the military would soon capture him.

The bandit kingpin, it was learnt, imposed the N30m levy on the community, following the killing of over 100 cows belonging to him by the military some weeks ago.

In a message, he sent to the community, the dreaded bandit kingpin demanded that the community pay him N30m or face his wrath.

He gave them up to Monday, September 9 but our correspondent learnt that the community had not been able to raise the funds, despite launching an appeal.

It was gathered that some people were already fleeing the town.

An indigene of the town, Sani Musa said that he had since last Monday evacuated his family and moved to Kaura-Namoda town.

“I am quite sure that this terrible person and his men will soon attack our community because of the non-payment of the N30m.

“We did our best to get the money but due to economic hardship, we were not able to get even half of the amount.

“I was asked to give N20,000 as my own contribution but as I am talking to you now, I don’t have the amount.

“I tried to sell my farm but nobody is interested in buying the land due to the security situation in the area.”

Another indigene of the area, Zayyanu Hassan, expressed hopelessness, saying despite the threat of attack, he was too weak, because of age and ill health, to flee the community.

“I don’t know where to go because of my age and health condition. I will remain here despite the threat from Bello Turji,” Hassan said.

According to Hassan, there are many people like him who are unable to flee the community despite the threat of attack.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chief of Defence Staff, vowed that the military would put an end to the imposition on levies on citizens by non-state actors, such as bandits.

Musa said, “On the issue of Turji, as I said, he is just a deranged individual who feels power, but I can bet you that it’s just a matter of time. It is a matter of time; we’re going to get him, and I can assure you that it will be within the shortest possible time. We’re going to address that issue on the issue of payment of levy (to bandits).”

The CDS said it had been found that bandits live on the money they levy on innocent citizens but said the military would end the menance.

“One, even when they get the money, they don’t have a way to use it. Two is that the money they’re getting, they know, is blood money. And that is why we all must come together to work with members of the armed forces and security agencies to deny them the ability to move freely within our communities.”

He said the support received by the bandits from residents was fuelling their activities.

Musa said, “Please do not give them any support. Do not give them information on the movement of troops because this is what is happening. Most of the area where this thing is continuing is because we have informants within the communities.”

Musa stated that the operations in the North-West have harmonised after it was reviewed.

He said, “We have reviewed the entire operation and realised that we need to harmonise our operations together. As you notice, we have Operation Hadrin Daiji and Operation Whirl Stroke, both within the Northwest region. We have seen the need for us to harmonize those operations into one operation like we did in the Northeast where you have operation Hadin Kai.

“The same thing is being done now for the North-West operation. We have one unified operation. It’s going to be called Operation Kasar Yamma, which is securing the North-West.

“Now the intention is to ensure that we synergise all our efforts in addressing the security challenges in the North-West. So now, what we are doing is that since we are harmonising the whole operation, we will come under one commander. And then the commander will be able to utilise all the equipment and troops together to ensure that we address this critically. And I think that’s the best solution we have for it. And I can assure you, all the assets that are required to do that will be done.”

He CDS appealed to the citizens to stop giving support to bandits, lamenting that locals invited the bandits to attack the troops’ armoured vehicles when they broke down.

Musa said, “The bandits intend to just show that they are present. And that’s why we’re appealing to Nigerians not to provide any support. If you remember, the last time we had this issue where our APC was, the MRAP was bogged down, and the terrorists came. It was some people who called them and told them that the troops were having issues with their vehicle and they should come around. And they came en masse. That was what exactly happened. And that’s why we’re appealing to individuals.”



