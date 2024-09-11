Tinubu’s Policies Have Increased Hardship ..APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has admitted that the policies initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have increased economic hardship in the country.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, stated this in a statement while replying to a former national vice chairman (North West) of the party, Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

Lukman had accused the APC of failing Nigerians, adding that both former President Muhammadu Buhari and incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have failed to deliver on their campaign promises.

Lukman also asked opposition leaders to unite and work hard to defeat the APC led government in 2027.

But reacting, Morka in a statement on Tuesday argued that President Tinubu was taking bold measures to reset the country’s “long broken economy”, explaining that his reforms have increased economic hardship in the country.

The statement reads in parts, “The APC-led administration of President Tinubu is taking bold measures to reset our country’s long broken economy, improve national security and restore the country to wholesome and sustainable development.

“No doubt, these inevitable reforms have increased economic hardship for our people. In fact, the unwillingness of previous administrations to undertake these reforms and tackle the problems at their roots is the reason the economy has remained in the doldrums for a long time.

“It would be easy and painless for President Tinubu to do as his predecessors have done, continue business as usual, kick the can down the road for future administrations to deal with while the rot and stagnation fester.

“But in keeping with the renewed hope agenda of his administration, he has chosen to tackle the country’s generational economic problems for the good of present and future generations of Nigerians. In the fullness of time, this President shall be vindicated for his vision and unwavering commitment to the national interest and the common good of all.”

On Lukman, Morka said, “Salihu Lukman’s hunger for attention is insatiable. Not even his frenzied political soliloquy in self-adulation has proved sufficient to fill his bottomless obsession for attention.

“Since his exit as a National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lukman has been sleepless in search of political relevance. He seems to have found for himself, for now, a new role as the chief discordant trumpeter for a cacophonous political opposition.

“In his new self-assigned role, he alleges, without substantiation, that APC ‘ruined the country in economic policies and corruption’ and called on opposition parties and Nigerians to vote out APC in 2027. Such an empty and outlandish allegation is undeserving of any response especially coming from a displaced political gaslighter.

“One day, Lukman claims to be a progressive committed to fixing the People Democratic Party’s (PDP) 16 years of rot, another day, he proclaims abiding faith in the capacity of the PDP and decadent political opposition to save Nigeria. Lacking conviction, or staying power to justify any cause, Lukman is not in any position to advise Nigerians on how to vote or who to vote for.

“His latest call for opposition leaders to unite against the APC is a calculated move to cobble political relevance, divert attention from the administration’s substantial progress, and further his own selfish agenda.”



