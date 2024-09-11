Legacy Promo: UBA Rewards 30 Lucky Customers In August Draw

As part of ongoing activities to commemorate its 75th anniversary, Africa's Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded 30 loyal customers with over N17 million in the just concluded draw for August.

The winners were announced following a transparent draw conducted on Friday, August 31, 2024, at the bank's headquarters, which was streamed live on YouTube. Representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) were invited to oversee the proceedings, ensuring fairness and compliance with regulations

In the top tier, ten lucky bumper account holders: Joshua Izenobor, Chigozie Victor Abel, Cornelius Peter Nwankwo, Joy Esele Asibor, Mohammed Abubakar, Marachi Jenifer Kevin, Chidinma J. Okoronkwo, Saidu Ahmadu, Philomena Ezekiel, and Peace Ogechi Idoko, emerged as winners of N1 million each.

In the second category, another group of ten lucky customers were rewarded with N500,000 each. The beneficiaries of this prize are Elizabeth Warekoromor, Deborah Ijeoma Simon, Prince Chukwuamago, Yohanna Cyrus, Aishatu Aliyu, Djachi Ben-Ikezam, Tibebi Glory Esiteh, Emmanuel C. Udekwe, Ozima Friday Asiku, and Beauty Danasabe.

The third category saw ten more lucky account holders each receiving N250,000. These winners include Olusegun Oke, Salisu Adamu, Sola Deborah Adeyeye, Chidozie Nwachukwu, Gloria Abimaje, Anyiwe Stephen Ifeanyi, Kehinde F Adefemiwa, Oluwakemi Olushola Olayande, Adamu Hajara Adamu, and Ruth Adugba

Draws are purely transparent, and the next millionaire could just be you. We encourage our loyal customers to follow the stated guidelines to win, and they could just be the next millionaire," Fashola said.

UBA's Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, added that the bank is not conducting the draw for profit purposes but to ensure that its customers feel a sense of belonging.

"This initiative is part of UBA's ongoing efforts to appreciate its customers and encourage a savings culture among our account holders. The UBA Legacy Promo is part of our CSR initiative to give back to society," Ladipo said.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.