What Verydarkman Told House Of Reps Members

Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as Verydarkman has fumed over the absence of Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky at the ongoing probe panel set up by the House of Representatives joint Committee probing the allegations of bribery levelled against Nigerian Correctional Service and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officials.

CKNNews that The House of Representatives Summoned EFCC Chairman, Nigerian Correctional Service Comptroller General, Bobrisky, VeryDarkMan and all officers involved in the prosecution of Bobrisky when he was charged with abuse of naira.

It was noted that in a letter written by the Lead Chairman of the joint Commitee, Hon Ginger Onwusibe to parties on Friday over the disturbing allegation of corruption against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC, the Nigeria Correctional Services.

However, Verydarkman who is currently before the House of Representatives joint Commitee on the investigation of disturbing allegations of corruption against the EFCC and NCS, fumed over the absence of Bobrisky.

When invited to talk, He said. “Today I will not say anything because an invitation was given out to me and Bobrisky but he is not here, I don’t see why I will be here and he will not so I won’t say anything but my lawyer will”







