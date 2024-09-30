Nigeria Ranks High On US Visa Rejection List ( See Full List )

The U.S. Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs has released the list of countries with highest U.S. visa rejection rates.


The list shows that Nigeria has 29% rejection rate, while North Korea and Micronesia have 100% rejection rate respectively.


While countries like Monaco and Liechtenstein boast of 0% rejection rate, Israel, UAE and Saudi Arabia have 3%, 4% and 5% respectively.

The list places Nigeria in the upper tier of nations with significant challenges in obtaining U.S. visas, alongside countries like Ukraine (34%), Russia (39%), and Pakistan (41%).


For Nigerian applicants, the 29% rejection rate indicates that nearly one in three visa requests is turned down, reflecting the difficulties faced by many Nigerians seeking entry into the United States for business, tourism, or educational purposes.

Other countries with higher rejection rates include Canada (52%), Liberia (78%), and North Korea, which, alongside Micronesia, faces a 100% rejection rate.

Here is a list of countries with highest U.S. visa rejection rate

1. Monaco: 0%

2. Liechtenstein: 0%

3. Israel: 3%

4. UAE: 4%

5. Saudi Arabia: 5%

6. Japan: 6%

7. Czechia: 8%

8. Argentina: 8%

9. France: 10%

10. Mexico: 10%

11. Italy: 10%

12. Denmark: 10%

13. Germany: 11%

14. Indonesia: 11%

15. India: 11%

16. Brazil: 12%

17. Vatican: 14%

’18. South Korea: 14%

19. UK: 15%

20. Spain: 16%

21. South Africa: 16%

22. Australia: 17%

23,. Norway: 18%

24. Ireland: 19%

25. Turkey: 21%

26. Sweden: 21%

27. Finland: 23%

28. Egypt: 26%

29. China: 27%

30. Nigeria: 29%

31. Ukraine: 34%

32. Iraq: 37%

33. Russia: 39%

34. Pakistan: 41%

35. Afghanistan: 49%

36. Cameroon: 52%

37. Iran: 53%

38. Liberia: 78%

39. North Korea: 100%

40. Micronesia: 100%



