President Tinubu To Address Nigerians On Oct 1st

President Bola Tinubu will deliver a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, 1 October 2024, at 7 am.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement on Monday.

The statement is titled, ‘October 1st 2024 Independence Day: President Tinubu addresses the nation.’

Onanuga added that the broadcast is part of activities to mark the nation’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are encouraged to connect to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement added.



