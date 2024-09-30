Gov Obaseki, Philip Shaibu Bickers Over Inspection Of New Radisson Hotel In Benin

The Edo State Government has warned the impeached Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shiabu not to act in breach of extant laws as the ousted deputy governor led an entourage on an inspection of the site of the Radisson Hotel in Government Reserved Area (GRA), Benin City.

In a statement, Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, warned Shaibu not to disrupt the process of governance and subject himself to the law at all times.



He added: “Shaibu, just like any private citizen, can take a tour around the exceptional projects of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“We warn, however, that both Philip Shaibu and the security agencies should not carry out actions that violate the laws and the constitution.

“Shaibu should be patient and wait for the Appeal Court to hear his matter; he needs to learn to subject himself to authority of the law.”

The government enjoined the good people of Edo State to go about their lawful business, rest assured that government will always ensure the protection of lives and property in line with extant laws in the State.

Mr Philip Shaibu's Post On The Inspection

Today, I carried out inspection of some projects embarked on by our government, including the 170-room Raddison Hotel, State CID Road and the Museum of West African Art (MOOWA) — all located within the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin City.

At the Radisson Hotel, my team and I were led on a guided tour of the facilities — including the standard rooms to expansive executive suites, presidential suite, lobby bar and café, ballroom, restaurant, pool bar and grill, gym and spa — by the project manager, Engr. Samuel Adeyemi, where the contractor assured the completion of the first phase of the project by November this year.

While expressing satisfaction with the level of work done in the last few months, estimated at 52 per cent by the contractors, Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Company, I emphasized the importance of adhering to the timeline and delivering standrad and quality job.

I equally monitored the progress of work done and engaged the contractor on-site at the State CID (concrete) Road, GRA, with underground and surface drainage systems, while rounding off my tour at the MOOWA, where I was led on a guided tour of the facilities including the storage facilities, laboratories for conservation, digital production, and archaeology.

— HPS