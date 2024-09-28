Wema Bank Certified As A Great Place To Work





Wema Bank, has been officially certified as a Great Place To Work for the year 2024-2025, marking the bank’s second consecutive year receiving the Great Place To Work (GPTW) certification.

Great Place To Work is recognised worldwide as the global authority on workplace culture. With a comprehensive assessment of organisational culture, practices and employee feedback, the Great Place To Work certification serves as an unequivocal endorsement of an organisation’s positive work culture and commitment to employee well-being.

Wema Bank’s remarkable track record reflects an unwavering commitment to employee well-being and positive work culture. The Bank currently offers one of the longest standard leave days in the industry, provides employees with a Cost-Of-Living Adjustment (COLA) to cushion the impact of economic fluctuations, provides employees with a standard crèche for their infants and a fully equipped gym for fitness enthusiasts, and within the year, also increased salaries for Non Full-Time Equivalent (NFTE) employees.

MD/CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, attributed the two-time certification to the Bank’s deep-rooted commitment to employee wellbeing.

“At Wema Bank, we understand that our exceptional output as a Bank is a result of the dedicated input of our employees, the Wema Bank Knights, and we acknowledge the indispensable role they continue to play in our growth and success as a Bank.

This is why we continue to pull all the stops in providing an enriching, productive, supportive and fulfilling work experience for our employees. This is a commitment that we will never compromise on,” he said.