Alleged N27B Fraud: EFCC Arrests Former Governor of Taraba State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained a former Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, for alleged involvement in a N27 billion fraud.

The former governor will face trial on 15 counts, including criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds.

The alleged offences occurred between 2015 and 2021 during Ishaku’s tenure as governor, involving funds belonging to the Taraba State Government and local government councils.

Specifically, Ishaku is accused of diverting N1.01 billion from the 2.5% contingency fund of the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State, between August 2015 and March 2016.

Ishaku also allegedly used N3.348 billion from local government councils’ funds for personal gain and diverted N639 million for his own use.







