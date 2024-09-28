Alleged N27B Fraud: EFCC Arrests Former Governor of Taraba State

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained a former Taraba State Governor, Darius  Ishaku, for alleged involvement in a N27 billion fraud.

The former governor will face trial on 15 counts, including criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds.

The alleged offences occurred between 2015 and 2021 during Ishaku’s tenure as governor, involving funds belonging to the Taraba State Government and local government councils.

Specifically, Ishaku is accused of diverting N1.01 billion from the 2.5% contingency fund of the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taraba State, between August 2015 and March 2016.

Ishaku also allegedly used N3.348 billion from local government councils’ funds for personal gain and diverted N639 million for his own use.



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال