Bishop David Oyedepo Makes Triumphant Entry Into His 70th Birthday Celebration In Two Rolls Royce

byCKN NEWS -
Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) and his wife, rode in two brand new Rolls  Royce to his 70th birthday celebration on Friday 

Some of the dignatories at the event were Pastor E A Adeboye of RCCG  and former President Olusegun Obasanjo who attended the celebration at Winners’ Chapel headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

Others include Bishop Margaret Idahosa , Bishop Mike Okonkwo , Wale Oke and a host of other men of God who took time to eulogize the man of God

Highlight of the event was a sermon delivered by Pastor Enoch Adeboye 

