Court Remands Four Bloggers At Ikoyi Prison Over Alleged False Publications Against Gtbank MD

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High in Lagos State, on Friday, ordered the remand of four bloggers for allegedly cyberstalking and spreading false information aimed at insulting the Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC, Segun Agbaje.

The bloggers who are, Precious Eze (38), Olawale Rotimi (47), Rowland Olonishu, and Seun Odunlami, were remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The defendants were arraigned on two two-count amended charges bordering on cyberstalking and disseminating false information.

The charges were brought against them by officers from the Police Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Earlier during their arraignment the police prosecutor Emmanuel Jackson, leading Justin Enang, informed the court that there was an amended charge against the defendants.

Jackson then requested the court to read the amended charges so the defendants could enter their pleas.

According to an amended charge dated September 26, 2024, the police alleged that in August 2024, the four defendants conspired to commit cyberstalking.

The defendants were further accused of knowingly using social media to send false messages or publications, including claims that “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, FRIS stormed GTBank over Segun Agbaje’s N1 trillion scam” and “Whistleblowers expose Segun Agbaje’s nepotism, power play, enriching himself and his sister, Kofo Dosekunni.”

The prosecution also said that these publications were allegedly made with the intent to insult, intimidate, or cause injury, ill-will, or needless anxiety to Mr Agbaje

The offences committed contravened Sections 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015, as amended in 2024 and Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes Act.

After the charges were read, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Jackson then asked the court to set a trial date and to remand the defendants in custody pending trial.

The defence counsel O.A. Afolabi did not oppose the request for a trial date but sought bail for two of the defendants.

But Jackson objected to granting bail to only two defendants in a joint trial.

The court also rejected an oral bail application by the defence.

Justice Faji directed the defence to file a formal bail application.

Consequently, the judge adjourned the case to October 4, 2024 for trial.



