Breaking: Police Arrests Four Officers Who Allegedly Extorted N1m From Youth Corpers In Lagos ( Watch Viral Video )

Four Police officers seen in a viral video extorting money from three youth corpers in Lagos have been arrested 

The officers were arrested in Surulere 

According to reports , the officers extorted N1,000,000 from the corpers under flimsy excuses 

These were the initial posts by the victims 
 

"Your officers today in Surulere extorted 1 million naira from 3 corps members. 

They were threatened with firearms, kidnapped, and taken to the KAFARU OLUWOLE TINUBU HOUSE AREA C POLICE COMMAND of the @LagosPoliceNG where they were robbed.

 Their offense was the absence of a physical copy of a driver's license. This is evil! cc: @PoliceNG_CRU @Princemoye1 @ParodySpokesman @Mr_JAGs "

Lagos State Police Spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin later posted this statement with the pictures of the officers 

"The men have been summoned and their trial has commenced. 

We urge the complainants to visit the Complaint Response Unit at the State Headquarters to testify at the ongoing trial."

