Another Tinubu Minister's Phone Hacked

The Office of the Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, has raised the alarm after the Minister’s WhatsApp phone number was hacked and is now being used by unauthorized individuals.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry confirmed that the phone number linked to the phone of Minister Mamman was hacked, urging the public to exercise caution regarding any communication coming from the compromised number.

The announcement, signed by the Director of Press & Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, emphasized that the Minister has reported the incident to the relevant authorities, who are currently investigating the matter.

The statement reads: “The Office of the Honourable Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, wishes to inform the general public that the Minister’s WhatsApp number has been hacked and is currently being operated by unauthorized individuals.”

It continued: “We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause and strongly advise everyone to disregard any messages or requests from the number in question until further notice. The matter has been reported to the appropriate authorities and is now under thorough investigation.”

The Ministry called on the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities originating from the hacked account, while efforts to resolve the issue are underway

Some ministers and governors at one time or the other in the past have had their phones hacked