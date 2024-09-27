Over 2,500 Telecom Professionals Fled Nigeria In 2022 ..NCC

Worried by the alarming rate of talent migration from Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has called for immediate action to prevent further loss of skilled professionals.

The Commission revealed that over 500 software engineers and more than 2,000 trained telecom professionals left the country in 2022 alone, posing a significant threat to the industry’s future.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum, TSSF 5.0, themed “Mitigating the Effects of Talent Exodus and its Impact on the Growth of Nigeria’s Telecommunications Industry,” NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, urged telecom companies to adopt flexible work policies, improve remuneration packages, and foster a culture of innovation.

Dr. Maida emphasized that creating an environment that values and nurtures talent is crucial to retaining skilled professionals and ensuring the sector’s continued growth.

Dr. Maida, who was represented by NCC Lagos Zonal Controller, Tunji Jimoh, warned that the global demand for tech talent has driven many of Nigeria’s brightest minds to seek more lucrative opportunities abroad.

This trend, if left unchecked, could create a skills gap that threatens the sustainability of the nation’s telecom sector.

Citing a report by the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, Dr. Maida highlighted the exodus of telecom professionals as a major setback, adding that the loss of such talent directly impacts innovation and development in the industry.

To address this challenge, he called on telecom companies to offer more attractive working conditions.

“Remote work options, continuous learning opportunities, and collaborative spaces that encourage creativity will make the local telecom sector more appealing to professionals who might otherwise seek opportunities abroad,” he said.

Dr. Maida also underscored the importance of regular upskilling and reskilling initiatives to enhance the competencies of the existing workforce. He noted that investing in professional development not only improves a company’s talent pool but also provides incentives for employees to remain in Nigeria, knowing they have opportunities for career advancement.

Additionally, the NCC urged telecom companies to partner with educational institutions to create programs tailored to industry needs. This partnership would help address the talent gap and build a pipeline of young professionals eager to contribute to the telecom sector.

NCC also highlighted its own role in mitigating talent migration through initiatives aimed at promoting indigenous content and improving the infrastructure necessary for digital growth.

It said: “The Commission is actively participating in the 3 Million Technical Talent, 3MTT, programme initiated by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, which aims to train 3 million Nigerians in digital and technical skills by 2027.”