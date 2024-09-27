Gov Sanwoolu, IGP Condoles Akwa Ibom Governor Over Wife's Demise

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathised with his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Pastor Umo Eno, over the passing of his dear wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno.

The late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, died on Thursday, September 26 after a brief illness in the hospital, in the presence of her family, at the age of 57.





Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the death of Pastor (Mrs.) Eno as a great loss, a sad episode, and a personal loss not only to the deceased husband and family but to the entire people of Akwa Ibom State.





Sanwo-Olu, while commiserating with Governor Eno, said although the Holy scriptures are clear about life and death as one of the most constant human occurrences, it is usually not very pleasant when we lose our loved ones.





Meanwhile , the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM, extends his heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, Governor Umo Bassey Eno, on the passing of his beloved wife, Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, the First Lady of Akwa-Ibom State, who sadly departed on September 26, 2024.





Her gracious legacy, compassion, and dedication have left an indelible mark on the lives of many in Nigeria, especially in Akwa-Ibom State. This profound loss is deeply felt by her family, the entire Nigerian state particularly the people of Akwa-Ibom state





In this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Governor Umo and his family. May Almighty God grant them solace and strength to bear this irreparable loss.





IGP Egbetokun deeply sympathizes with Governor Umo and prays for the peaceful repose of Mrs. Eno's soul. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her, and may her soul rest in perfect peace.



