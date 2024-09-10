US Based Controversial Blogger Kemi Olunloyo Drops , Renounces Father's Name

byCKN NEWS -
0


 US based controversial blogger Ms Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has changed her name 

The blogger announced this on her twitter page post below

She said she doesn't want to be associated with her father and family name any longer

"#NewProfilePic

My official name is no longer “Olunloyo” I am now officially “Kemi Lawrence” or Dr Kemi Lawrence as listed in the Canadian 🇨🇦name registry


NAME ALERT 🚨When Toyin Aimakhu transitioned to Toyin Abraham, she was not in a marital union. She had recently dissolved her marriage to Adeniyi and subsequently wedded Kolawole Ajeyemi. Her professional and legal designation is now Toyin Abraham. Similarly, my professional and legal name has been changed to Dr. Kemi Lawrence in the Canadian🇨🇦 name change registry. 

I would appreciate being referred to as Dr. Kemi Lawrence, Kemi Lawrence, #DrKemi or #DKL, no middle name. I am no longer associated with the name Olunloyo or the corresponding family. I am neither married nor live in Canada. If you know you know. 

THANK YOU 🙏🏾 "

#DKL

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال