US Based Controversial Blogger Kemi Olunloyo Drops , Renounces Father's Name

US based controversial blogger Ms Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has changed her name

The blogger announced this on her twitter page post below

She said she doesn't want to be associated with her father and family name any longer

"#NewProfilePic

My official name is no longer “Olunloyo” I am now officially “Kemi Lawrence” or Dr Kemi Lawrence as listed in the Canadian 🇨🇦name registry





NAME ALERT 🚨When Toyin Aimakhu transitioned to Toyin Abraham, she was not in a marital union. She had recently dissolved her marriage to Adeniyi and subsequently wedded Kolawole Ajeyemi. Her professional and legal designation is now Toyin Abraham. Similarly, my professional and legal name has been changed to Dr. Kemi Lawrence in the Canadian🇨🇦 name change registry.

I would appreciate being referred to as Dr. Kemi Lawrence, Kemi Lawrence, #DrKemi or #DKL, no middle name. I am no longer associated with the name Olunloyo or the corresponding family. I am neither married nor live in Canada. If you know you know.

THANK YOU 🙏🏾 "

#DKL