Breaking: I Am Alive ..Orji Kalu Debunks Death Rumours

Former Abia State Governor and current Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu has debunked the rumours of his death

The Publisher of Sun Newspaper has of late been rumoured to have died outside the country

The rumour was so rife and has practically taken a life of its own due to his absence from public space for sometime now

Orji Kalu in a video posted online and seen by CKNNews revealed that he alive

To prove his point , the Senator was seen in the company of two of his friends at an unknown location

The video according to them was made on Saturday 7th September 2024

Watch video

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/F4G8XQ5X6Jo4tVtU/?mibextid=oFDknk





