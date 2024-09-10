Breaking: I Am Alive ..Orji Kalu Debunks Death Rumours

Former Abia State Governor and current Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu has debunked the rumours of his death
The Publisher of Sun Newspaper has of late been rumoured to have died outside the country
The rumour was so rife and has practically taken a life of its own due to his absence from public space for sometime now
Orji Kalu in a video posted online and seen by CKNNews revealed that he alive
To prove his point , the Senator was seen in the company of two of his friends at an unknown location
The video according to them was made on Saturday 7th September 2024
Watch video
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/F4G8XQ5X6Jo4tVtU/?mibextid=oFDknk