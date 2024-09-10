Political Appointees’ Absenteeism At pfficial Functions Worries Gov Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has become unsettled that some political appointees’ of Government no longer attend his official appointments and functions without prior notice or permission.

Eno expressed his worries over the development in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah dated 9th September 2024.

Even it is being speculated in some quarters within the state capital that the appointee’s absenteeism or irregular attendance at the governor’s functions may be connected with the constitution of the new cabinet.

It could be recalled that Governor Eno had in a statement made available to newsmen in July, at the occasion of the flag-off of the Rural Access Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), disclosed that his cabinet would soon be constituted.

“Very soon, when we constitute the State Executive Council, which we will do this month, we will ensure that we begin to work directly with our farmers and make sure that loans and grants will go to them”, the statement quoted Eno to had remarked.

Recall that Governor Eno had upon assumption of office in 2023 reappointed all cabinet members that had served under the immediate past administration and since then has not reshuffled the cabinet.

And sources privy to happenings within government circles have speculated that after Eno’s first anniversary in office, on May 29, 2024, he (governor) has been under serious pressure to constitute his cabinet.

But a stakeholder of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who spoke to Vanguard in confidence noted that Eno’s delay in constituting his cabinet may likely be an agreement between him and his predecessor Udom Emmanuel.

Meanwhile, the statement titled, “Mandatory attendance at Governor’s appointments and official functions”, warned political appointees that the practice of not attending the governor’s official functions was not appropriate with the team spirit as encapsulated in the ARISE Agenda.

The statement obtained by newsmen on Tuesday was addressed to all Commissioners and Special Advisers to the Governor, all Chairmen and members of Boards and Commissions, all Honourary Special Advisers, as well as all Senior Special Assistants(SSAs) Special Assistants (SAs) and Personal Assistants(PAs).

It reads, “It has been observed by His Excellency, the Governor that some Political Appointees of Government are in the habit of not attending Governor’s appointments without prior notice or permission.

“This practice is not appropriate with the team spirit as encapsulated in the ARISE Agenda. For the avoidance of doubt, it should be noted that attendance at Governor’s Appointments and official functions is mandatory for Political Appointees of Government.

“Arising from the above observation and in line with His Excellency, the Governor’s directive, Political Appointees of Government are expected to show their unalloyed support to His Excellency the Governor by attending all Governor’s Appointments and official functions.

“Strict compliance to this notice is expected from everyone concerned.”