Crocodiles, Snakes Take Over Maiduguri Metropolis As Flood Ravage Borno

The Borno Museum Park has raised the alarm over incursion of deadly animals into residential communities.

The General manager Borno State Museum Park, Ali Abatcha Don Best, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the flood disaster caused damage to properties and led to the deaths of over 80% of animals.

“The General cc manager Borno State Museum Park wish to announce that the recent flood disaster has disrupted and caused a damage to properties and loss of lives of more than 80% of the animals.”

“In this devastating period of flood disaster, The General manager wish to also announce that some deadly animals have been washed away into our communities, animals like crocodiles and snakes, he called on the attention of the General public to be aware and take all the necessary precautions measures to avoid these animals.

“With regret, sense of concern and responsibility, The General manager wish to ensure safety and protection for the remaining living things within his jurisdiction.

“Lastly, He prayed for a quick relief from Almighty Allah and called all citizens to pray and turn back to Almighty Allah,” the statement read.



