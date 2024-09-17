Tinubu Too Rich To Loot Nigeria’s Resources .. Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an “epitome of wealth” with no interest to loot the country’s resources, according to Ayodele Olawande, Minister of State for Youth Development.

Olawande said this at the Joint Union Negotiating Council’s week of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development branch in Abuja.

The JUNC’s week was themed, “The working people in a volatile, uncertain and complex economy.”

The minister urged Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu’s administration, noting that in no distant time there will be positive changes.

“I urge you to be patient with this administration. In no distant time, the country will take a good shape and the lives of its citizens will be transformed.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not a pauper, he is an acknowledged epitome of wealth, and so it cannot be said of him that he desires to loot the treasury of Nigeria. He has seen money and as a result of this, he is not interested in looting the nation’s treasury.

“Leadership is all about being committed to serve. If you are a Minister now, tomorrow you will be addressed as a former Minister, likewise a Director because there is no permanent position but the impact that you made while in that office will speak after you.”

Tinubu, a two-term governor and Senator in the short-lived third Republic, has business interests which spans across tourism, real estate, media, among others.

During an inter-denominational church service to usher in her husband’s administration, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu had said her family did not need Nigeria’s wealth to survive.

At the event, which held at National Christian Centre, Abuja, on the eve of her husband’s swearing-in, the three time Senator had said, “Nigeria’s wealth is the commonwealth of all. It belongs to everyone. God has blessed my family. We don’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing. And I promise you on this altar, that with your help, with the help of God, we will set this nation on the right path.”



