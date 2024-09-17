LASG Bars Cubana Priest From Converting Fast Food Joint To Night Club

The Lagos State Government have banned social media influencer Cubana Chiefpriest from operation a night club at his facility at Lekki Lagos

The Commissioner of Environment Tokunbo Wahab stated this in a post made after unsealing the fast food joint closed for violation environmental law of the state

This was Mr Tokunbo Wahab post on his X on the matter

Update on De-Angels (Donald’s Fast Food)

Following the seal-up of Donald’s Fast Food (De-Angels Night Club) in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, Part VI Section 177 by the Lagos State government, the business proprietor has signed an undertaking to stick to the environmental laws of the State, promising to maintain the approved fast food business enterprise as against using the facility for any form of clubbing or partying as it is a residential area and state laws forbid it.

Consequently, the Fast Food facility has been ordered unsealed.

The Lagos State government continues to show commitment to ensuring safe environment for all Lagosians."