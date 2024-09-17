Prodigy Finance To Award $15,000 In Scholarships to African Students for Spring 2025 Academic Intake

Prodigy Finance, known for providing educational loans to international students, is pleased to announce the launch of the Allan Gray African Scholarship in partnership with the Allan $ Gill Gray Foundation. The foundation has a remarkable legacy of empowering African talent and supporting organisations working toward the public good.



The initiative will award three $5000 scholarship prizes to African students pursuing master's degrees abroad in Spring 2025.



Applications for the Prodigy Finance Allan Gray African Student Scholarship will be accepted from September 1, 2024, until September 30, 2024. For more information on the Prodigy Finance Scholarships and to apply, please visit here: https://prodigyfinance.com/scholarships/



To be considered eligible, candidates should:



Be at least 18 years old



Have the legal right to be resident and study in one of the Prodigy-supported host countries



Be enrolled or accepted to start a program in January 2025 at an academic institution that Prodigy Finance supports at the time the scholarship recipient is chosen



Students must be from the African region to be eligible for this scholarship.



Students may apply for a scholarship regardless of where they are in the loan process.



Sonal Kapoor, the Global Chief Commercial Officer of Prodigy Finance, states, "At Prodigy Finance, we are fully aware of the transformative potential of education. We strongly consider the Spring Scholarship a tool that is designed to help more students achieve their dreams. By investing in their future, we are investing in a better world for all.”



The Allan Gray African Student Scholarship by Prodigy Finance is designed to support talented African students who want to pursue higher education abroad. The scholarship can be a significant step toward realising that dream.



The scholarship amount can be used to cover tuition fees, living expenses, or other costs related to their studies. The recipients of the scholarships will be selected based on the assessment of their answers to entry essay questions. Winners will be announced on October 15, 2024.

About Prodigy Finance



Founded in 2007, Prodigy Finance is an international student lender that has helped over 40,613 international master's students attend the world’s top universities. To date, Prodigy has disbursed over $2.09b in funding to students from more than 150 countries.



Prodigy Finance is fueled by impact investors and other privately qualified entities who invest in tomorrow's leaders while earning a financial and social return. Prodigy’s borderless lending model enables students to apply for a loan based on their future earning potential and not just their current circumstances and credit history.

