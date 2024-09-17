In Memory Of Lt Commander Gideon Yashim Gwaza (1985-2024) By Tolu Ogunlesi

“I am glad that my husband died a hero, but this was not our agreement… we had nine years of the deepest love, happy marriage and true partnership.”

These were the heartrending words of Mrs Salome Gwaza, at the funeral of her husband, Gideon Yashim Gwaza, a Lieutenant Commander in the Nigerian Navy, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on the last Wednesday of August.

Amid tears, and full military honors (including a 21-gun salute), the departed officer was laid to rest at a well-attended ceremony that had the Chief of Naval Staff in attendance, as well as other senior military officers, family, friends and well-wishers.

Gwaza, 38, died in the course of duty; a quintessential Nigerian hero who gave his life saving others. On a stormy July night four weeks earlier, at the entrance of River Opobo in Rivers State, he led a successful operation to rescue 59 crew members aboard a dredging vessel.

The distress call went out from the vessel, MV AMBIKA 4, around midnight, on the fateful day. The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) BONNY was tasked with responding to the call.

Two Interceptor Boats were initially deployed, with Gwaza, Base Operations Officer of the FOB, in charge. The intense turbulence at the rescue site then compelled another set of boats to join the search-and-rescue mission. Still more help was required, and the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) GONGOLA was dispatched, alongside Navy drones and helicopters, as well as a Nigerian Air Force helicopter.

The reinforcements helped, and the efforts of the Nigerian Navy team, under Gwaza’s command, and over the course of ten long hours, saved all 59 crew members—which included 10 Navy personnel—aboard the troubled vessel.

Little did anyone know that tragedy was lurking. Gwaza, of the Nigerian Defence Academy’s 57 Regular Course, accidentally fell overboard into the tempestuous waters. In those ill-fated circumstances, his training as a combat diver was sadly not enough to save the hero’s life.

An unexpected accident amid stormy waters painfully cut short nine years of blissful marriage and 14 years of a very outstanding and promising career in the Nigerian Navy. Gwaza’s death, said a mourning Navy, “reflects the risks and sacrifices of Nigerian Navy personnel towards the safety of Nigeria’s maritime domain.”

He died serving country and saving countrymen. The Chief of Naval Staff described him as “a born soldier” and “a professional to the core.” He was also described as a “loyal, disciplined, articulate, humble and reliable officer.” His “exceptional brilliance” was profusely praised. Every tribute alluded to his courage and bravery.

His colleagues in the Navy nicknamed him “Number 1”, because of his natural leadership qualities. This was a soldier and officer who always rose to every occasion, and who others found very easy to line up behind—whether it was as Watch Keeping Officer onboard NNS OLOGBO and NNS THUNDER, or as Flag Lieutenant to the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, or as an Instructor (variously at the Naval Wing of the Nigerian Defence Academy, and at NNS QUORRA), or as Navigation Officer of NNS BURUTU and NNS CENTENARY, or as the Officer-in-Charge of NNS IBUSA.

He distinguished himself at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, United Kingdom in 2011, and a year later at the Sub-Lieutenant Technical Course at Nigerian Navy Ship QUORRA, Apapa, Lagos. The same sterling performance was on display at the Officers’ Long Navigation Course at Indian Naval Ship VENDRUTHY KOCHI, India a few years later, in 2015; at Nigeria’s Armed Forces Command and Staff College Junior Staff Course in 2017; and the International Principal Warfare Course at HMS COLLINGWOOD in the UK, in 2020.

Gwaza had only last year completed the requisite Senior Staff Course, at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, and was also said to be only months away from promotion to the rank of Commander. His first posting after that milestone course turned out to be his final one on this side of eternity.

Having given all for the institution that he worked for, it has now fallen upon the Navy to honour his memory and to stand up for the family he left behind: Salome and three very young kids, who will now grow up with only the memories of their hero father, and stories of his outstanding career exploits.

The week preceding the funeral, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla visited the family. He pledged that the Navy would make a house available to them, as well as provide full educational coverage for the three children, all the way to University.

We know that the Nigerian Navy does not hesitate to make good on its pledges. Just weeks before Gwaza’s death, the Navy had presented a 2-bedroom Bungalow at the Navy Estate in Karshi, Abuja to the widow of Suleiman MK, a rating who died in active service while serving in Operation Whirlstroke in Niger State.

In a recent interview, Vice Admiral Ogalla said, regarding the Navy’s welfare vision under his leadership: “The most important aspect of production is the human resource, and the Navy cannot do well if the personnel are not motivated… Every personnel is entitled to free medical services, housing, pension, and since I took over, we have taken it to the next level.”

For Salome Gwaza, even though the support of the Nigerian Navy will not bring her husband back, it will make a huge difference in the journey from here. In her tribute to him, she said, “Now that you’re no longer here, I pray God gives me the strength and all that I require to bring up these boys.”

It is worth recalling Vice Admiral Ogalla’s words of assurance to her at the funeral: “You have a partner in the Nigerian Navy. Do not feel betrayed, and do not be disillusioned.”

Tolu Ogunlesi writes from Abuja