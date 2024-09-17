Breaking:Nigerian Troops Eliminate Another Most Wanted Bandit Kingpin In Zamfara (Pictures)

Joint security forces have eliminated a notorious bandit kingpin Baleri Fakai, along with 30 of his associates, during a coordinated operation in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to security reports, Fakai, a key leader and close ally of the infamous bandit Bello Turji, had been involved in numerous violent activities across the region.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by security forces to combat banditry and restore peace in the troubled northwestern state.

Earlier in May 2024, reports surfaced of the arrest of the notorious bandit leader Fakai by Niger Republic forces but it turned out it was another notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Baleri, a different person from the Nigeria-based notorious Baleri Fakai.





And in a viral video then, Baleri Fakai and Bello Turji ridiculed the claims. In the video, the duo, flanked by their followers, with rifles slung over their shoulders, Turji boasts: “They said they caught and killed Baleri… here he is!”

Baleri added, “Only God can bring an end to my life.”

In the 1.29 minutes video, Turji accused the governments of Niger Republic and Nigeria of capturing and killing innocent citizens, labeling the claims as “shameful information.” He demands the release of “poor people” detained as bandits, stating they are merely herders and farmers

The killing is coming barely 72 hours after another notorious bandit leader Zubu was killed in Zamfara State