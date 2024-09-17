Lagos Govt Set To Demolish 280 Houses At Lagos Island

The Lagos State Government has threatened to demolish 280 illegal structures to forestall the creation of slums, distortion of the Lagos State Master plan and erosion of the state coastal area.

A statement titled ‘LASG SERVES CONTRAVENTION NOTICE ON ILLEGAL OCCUPANTS OF MAYEGUN WATERFRONT SCHEME ’ by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu on Tuesday, said notices have been issued to over 280 illegal property owners and occupiers in the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme, located in the Eti Osa Local Government area of the state.

Myegun said the contravention notices required the occupants to provide relevant documentation and approvals that justify their occupation of the properties in question within seven days of the notice, failure of which a demolition notice will be served on them.

The over 280 properties, which included completed, under-construction, and undeveloped lands, were found to be without any government papers authorising their construction after a detailed technical assessment of the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme, by the survey team of the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development charged with the responsibility of maintaining the Lagos State Waterfront Schemes.

Alebiosu urged the property owners to voluntarily remove their structures before the expiration of the contravention notices served on them, or come forward to regularise their documents if they have any to avoid penalty.

He warned that all the illegal activities along the Waterfront schemes and corridor, must come to an end immediately, as the State Government will no longer condone or accept people encroaching on government properties, land and setbacks.

Revealing that the State Government, through the Ministry, is currently sanitising the Okun Ajah waterfront scheme where similar encroachment is, Alebiosu noted that the state government will not relent in its efforts to protect the State Waterfront Schemes and infrastructure, while ensuring the safety of life and properties along the coastal area of the State.