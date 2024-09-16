Tinubu Didn’t Sign Peace Accord, Committee Can’t Force Edo PDP...Rev Fr Kukah





The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, says the failure of political parties and their candidates to sign the Peace Accord to shun electoral violence sends a wrong signal to Nigerians.

He stated this Sunday in Benin City, during the Edo Election Security Townhall, a programme organised by Channels Television in partnership with the Kimpact Development Initiative and the UK International Development.

Though 17 political parties are fielding candidates in the September 21, 2024, Governorship Election in Edo State like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), among others, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shunned the pre-election ritual last week over some allegations levelled against the police.

Kukah, one of the conveners of the National Peace Committee headed by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, said the group can’t force any candidate to sign the peace pact which has become an electoral ritual in the last decade.

“The National Peace Committee, what we do is not in the Electoral Act, it’s not law; it’s moral. You can’t compel people to fall in love or love their neighbour.

“If you go back to the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the presidential candidate for the PDP, was not there to sign the Peace Accord. And of course, the opposition went to town, which is what it ought to be, and the next day, he (Atiku) turned up to sign.

“What is also very interesting is that the current president, when he was a presidential candidate, did not sign; it wasn’t our fault that the political opposition didn’t take advantage of it,” Kukah said.

“It’s a pity but we are not going to take anybody to court for not signing the Peace Accord. The only thing it does to you as a candidate is that it sends a wrong signal which can be very easily exploited by the opposition,” he added.

In September 2022, former Lagos governor and 2023 APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, did not sign the Peace Accord penned by his contenders. His then-running mate and ex-Borno governor Kashim Shettima represented him at the event.



