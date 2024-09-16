Lagos Govt Seals Cubana Chief Fast Food Outlet

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed Donald’s Fast Food, a restaurant owned by Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who announced the closure on Sunday via his X social media handle, said the move was due to persistent noise pollution and environmental violations.

The fast food outlet, located on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1, was closed by LASEPA after failing to comply with environmental regulations despite several warnings and abatement notices.

He said, “After several warnings and abatement notices, LASEPA sealed Donald’s Fast Food on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1 over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.”


