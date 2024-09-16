Michael Jackson's Brother Tito Dies At 70

Tito Jackson, an original member of the iconic Jackson 5 and brother of the late Michael Jackson, has died at 70. 

Tito became a Motown hit as one-fifth of the Jackson 5, later The Jacksons.

 The group's four consecutive Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles "I Want You Back," "ABC," "The Love You Save" and "I'll Be There" were part of the foundation of what became known as Jacksonmania, as the brothers crooned and danced their way into the hearts of America under the stiff management of father Joe Jackson. 

Tito Jackson also is survived by his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Jackie, his sisters Janet, Rebbie and La Toya and their mother, Katherine. 

Their father died in 2018. May his soul rest in peace.

