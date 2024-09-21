Thugs Planning To Attack INEC Offices .. Edo Govt Raises Alarm

The Edo State government has raised concerns over the action of political thugs whom it said were plotting to overrun the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in some Local Government Areas in the State.

Addressing journalists, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the military prevented political from overrunning INEC office in Oredo Local Government Council in the state capital.

He said the government was drawing the attention of Nigerians and the international community to the move by thugs to seize control of INEC Local Government Council offices across the state.

Nehikhare said the suspected political thugs had taken over INEC offices in Estako West, and Esan West Local Government Councils in a bid to hijack the process.

“The soldiers repelled the thugs and the thugs have since moved across the road from the INEC facility. The soldiers successfully stopped the thugs from invading the INEC facility. We urge the military to carry out similar actions across the other 17 LGAs,” he said.

He also listed the planned collation centers which are the strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to include Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba/Okha local government area.

According to him, Edo People can not be intimidated or stopped by the actions of the political thugs.

Nehikhare urged Edo people to come out enmasse to perform their franchise, saying that soldiers have recovered Oredo INEC Secretariat and the military is on top of their game protecting the people and INEC facility.

“We want to encourage the soldiers to please go across the 18 local government headquarters and take possession of these collation centers.”

